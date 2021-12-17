Land bank looking for a Realtor

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the land bank, approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Realtor for next year at its Thursday meeting.

Mark Current, Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) housing director, said this was discussed at last month’s meeting where Realtors would possibly bid on the sell-on percentage and the winning Realtor would list and sell specific land bank property in 2022.

The proposal said that the land bank is looking for a licensed real estate agent with experience in Highland County residential and commercial property sales. It said that the land bank would prefer to award the contract for one year to serve as a consultant in “successfully placing re-utilized property in the hands of tax-paying individuals so that formerly unproductive land can become productive.”

Current also brought new updates to the following properties previously discussed by the land bank:

The land bank discussed the demolition of the property at 453 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, parcel 25-46-001-114.00.

Current said a property at 6747 Heather Moor Trail, parcels 31-16-902-002.00 and 31-16-902-001.00, is a junkyard, and that it could be considered for a Brownfield grant due to petroleum and other items leaking and damaging the property. He said it could be added to the foreclosure list.

Current also brought new information not talked about at previous land bank meetings, which were as follows:

He recently received guidelines for the Brownfield program that say the eligible applicants for the grant are defined as a county, township, municipal corporation, port authority, conservancy district, park district or a similar park authority, and are collectively referred to as “units of local government.” The guidelines also said that another applicant could be a county land re-utilization corporation.

He also said that those entities must enter into an agreement with a unit of local government so they can work together on the project, which Current said could be the county commissioners. He said an agreement would need to be drafted between the two to work together on the project.

In other news, Current said that the foreclosures at 6774 Heather Moor Trail in Hillsboro, Parcels 33-16-902-051.00 and mobile home 33-06743, and at 6638 Wizard of Oz Way in Hillsboro, parcel 33-16-201-055.00, are currently in the works.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Pictured (l-r) are Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and Mark Current as they discuss Highland County properties Thursday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_DSC_0227.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and Mark Current as they discuss Highland County properties Thursday.