Small pox cases, dam gate tested, missing witness

This week in 1932, The Greenfield Republican reported that Greenfield merchants opened stores on Thursday night until 10 p.m. to allow shoppers the opportunity to “inspect gift merchandise.”

The Greenfield Fire Department collected toys from many different households, repaired them to make them usable again, and then donated them to different welfare organizations to be distributed to other children.

Winter blew over the community as well as “the entire nation” and gave it its heaviest snowfall of the last several years, about 6 inches of snow in total from Saturday until Tuesday.

The Motor Inn garage, which was the local agency for Chevrolet vehicles, displayed the 1933 model car, a coach and a coupe in its showrooms.

Cases of smallpox were reported in Greenfield where a few homes were quarantined and the number of cases was “slightly increasing as is usual” for the time of the year.

Season tickets for McClain High School basketball games cost $2.25 for a reserved seat ticket for all the home games during the season and were for sale at a Greenfield pharmacy.

The annual Farmers Institute was held at the M.E. Church in East Monroe where Ray Waln, president, and William Beacher and Thomas Pierce, state lecturers, discussed multiple topics.

An advertisement for different gift ideas was featured, where an electric toaster cost $1.29 and a beaded bag cost $1.

This week in 1955, The Press-Gazette reported that 48 students at Highland County schools were given the Highland County Award in Handwriting for their excellence and skill in handwriting.

The hydraulic gate installed at Rocky Fork Lake had its first full-scale test run where it was raised and the water was allowed to run through the sluice for 18 hours so the lake’s level could be lowered by about a foot.

Glenn Purdin, of Greenfield, a missing witness in a Troy murder case that involved two Greenfield men, was arrested by FBI agents in Omaha, Nebraska.

A contest to find the 400th member of the Boy Scouts of America in Highland County was started by the Highland District Committee of the Boy Scouts of America.

A referendum on burley tobacco marketing quotas was held in Highland and other counties and was set to decide if the marketing control system was to remain in effect.

The establishment of a public hunting area was being considered by the Ohio Wildlife Council on a 3,846-acre site near Hillsboro.

Inez Muntz from Dayton, who operated a real estate office in Hillsboro, won $950 in a “cashword” puzzle. The “cashword” puzzles were similar to crossword puzzles and of 10,000 entries, Muntz’s was the only correct one.

An advertisement for a Sunbeam cooker and deep fryer was featured for $21.50.

This week in 1982, The Press-Gazette reported on a newspaper survey’s results that said voters wanted to continue electing Ohio Supreme Court justices as opposed to them being appointed.

William Combs II, the executive director of the Highland County Community Action Organization, submitted his resignation to the board and left the position at the end of the month.

Students with an “A” or “A-minus” average in academic subjects during the second grading period of the 1982-83 school year got Straight-A tickets to watch the Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium next season.

In sports, the Fairfield Lions picked up two wins in the same weekend, the first against West Union, 54-42, and the second against Western Latham, 52-46.

Hillsboro High School lost to what was described as the “best team they will see all season,” the Circleville Tigers, 79-49.

A Radio Shack advertisement featured the TRS-80 16K Color Computer for $299.95 as well as an AM/FM calendar/clock radio for $37.88.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro High School Destination Imagination team that got first place in the spring was awarded with a sign placed at the city corporation limit.

A winter storm watch was scheduled to begin during the afternoon and continue through the night and feature a predicted snow accumulation of 1-3 inches.

A program organized by Kelly Keeton and supervised by McClain High School featured employees of different businesses in the community coming to school during work hours to help students struggling to learn to read.

The Hillsboro armory was scheduled to again host the charity ball for the Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 on Dec. 16. Tickets were $10.

In sports, Hillsboro basketball fell to a 2-2 overall record after it took a Tuesday loss to Batavia by a score of 48-37.

Adelphia Pagetime advertised its numeric and text pagers that allowed people to “keep in touch with the whole family.” The numeric pagers started at $9.95 while the text pagers started at $49.95.

