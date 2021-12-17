Lending a hand for 80 years

Hillsboro residents who may not be familiar by name with the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club may still have, nevertheless, experienced, seen or indirectly or directly benefited from the enthusiastic volunteerism and recurrent contributions to the local community that have been an inherent part of the organization’s overriding ethos since its inception in 1949.

One of the most popular and recognizable activities conducted by the club, which is currently comprised of 14 members, according to the club’s current president, Erica Morgan, is the annual decorating of the Highland County Courthouse lawn with decorative lights during the holiday season. Morgan said that the club has providing the courthouse decorating for, “10-plus years.”

However, the club also conducts a myriad of community-minded activities throughout the year, notably the awarding of scholarships funded through its annual golf tournament fundraising event. This year, Morgan explained, the club awarded three $1000 scholarships to area students.

She said that because a surplus remained and the club gives back whatever funds it raises from its golf tournament, it decided to ask five area schools to recommend families for them to sponsor for Christmas. It then divided the sponsorship of the respective families among its different members and “went shopping” for the families.

Morgan said that the club, which is internally comprised of multiple committees, tries to do something for the community every month. Morgan said that one of the upcoming events will be on Valentine’s Day, when the club members will be bringing carnations and a vase to area nursing homes, according to Morgan.

For more information about The Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club, access its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/hillsborojwclub.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Junior-Women.jpeg Photo by Juliane Cartaino

Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club decorates courthouse