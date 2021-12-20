Senior center selling hot chocolate bombs

With its public events and the funds those events generate currently shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is holding a fundraiser by selling “hot chocolate bombs” at three local business.

The bombs, made in the shape of cute little snowmen that are to be deposited in hot chocolate, are on sale in Janie’s Closet and Faith’s Fancy Foods in Hillsboro and the Hunny Hive in Leesburg. They are also available at the senior center, but it is currently open just Monday, Tuesday and Friday and only for limited hours.

“It’s a fundraiser for operating the senior center,” Mechell Frost, the senior center’s executive director, said. “We are not holding are Breakfast with Santa and Frozen Friends event this year, and we’ve canceled other events, so this is a great way to support the seniors in our community.”

The hot chocolate bombs are individually wrapped and sealed. They are $6 each, and there a couple gift sets left that come with a mug.

“You just grab a mug, gently place the bomb in the mug, slowly pour in seven ounces of milk — you can use water but milk works better — and watch them melt away,” Frost said. “Stir until they’re completely melted, and they’re really good.”

The snowmen come in three designs, but they are all made with Ghirardelli white chocolate and will remain on sale until Christmas or they are sold out.

“It’s just really difficult right now because COVID is so unpredictable. It’s winter time, it’s flu season, and it takes so many volunteers, plus a lot of hard work, to hold the events we usually have. And safety is at the top of our minds with our membership,” Frost said. “All the proceeds go to the senior center, so when you’re out shopping you can stop and pick some of these up. They make a great Christmas stocking stuffer or a gift.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This are what the hot chocolate bombs currently on sale to benefit the Highland County Senior Citizens Center look like. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Chocolate-bombs.jpg This are what the hot chocolate bombs currently on sale to benefit the Highland County Senior Citizens Center look like. Photo by Mechell Frost