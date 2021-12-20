COVID-19 cases continue to increase in county

Highland County is currently seeing 29 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 66 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Monday.

Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 838.7 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 783.2 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period and ranks the county 30th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County schools saw 24 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 (the latest data available), according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) update that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 when the schools saw 23 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5:

* Bright Local Schools had five new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 31 total student cases and six total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local Schools had two new student cases, but no new staff cases. It has had 63 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools had five new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 164 total student cases and 28 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City Schools had three new student cases, but no new staff cases. It has had 124 total student cases and 29 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had one new student case and one new staff case. It has had 53 total student cases and 12 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had one new student case, but no new staff cases. It has had four total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 38.41 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for “vaccine started” is 59.20 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 54.55 percent, while the Highland County average is at 35.13 percent.

The dashboard said there have been 5,191 “third” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12 to people that were already fully vaccinated.

Highland Co. vaccine numbers continue to lag well behind state average