Youth will help tornado victims

A youth group from the Carpenter’s House of Prayer in Hillsboro will be traveling to Mayfield, Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 29 for an overnight trip to bring supplies to victims of the recent tornado that devastated the area.

Eleven teens and four adults from the church will go on the trip and set up in the middle of Mayfield.

The group will be bringing water and dried food to Mayfield residents.

“We’re also taking a grill out to cook hamburgers and hot dogs to feed the community while we’re there,” said Mike Caudill, the group’s leader.

Caudill has previously traveled around the country with the group to assist disaster victims in states such as Alabama, South Carolina and Alaska. “I’ve been to probably 20 places by now,” he said.

“We’ve done this for a number of disasters, but since COVID hit we haven’t done it so we thought we’d get a group together and at least give what we can,” he added.

The group has received donations from church members and is soliciting donations from local businesses. “ We’ve got one church member going around to stores to see if they want to give something, too,” said Caudill.

Those interested in making a donation to the group before the trip can contact Caudill at 937-509-5004.

Carpenter’s House of Prayer group headed to Mayfield, Ky.