Winkle places 2nd in the state

Hillsboro FFA member Corbin Winkle received second in the state in the freshmen division of the Ohio FFA Job Interview Career Development Event (CDE).

The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. Students choose one of the job postings that best fits their career interests for the purpose of the CDE. The student’s career objective, cover letter, and resume must reflect the job posting for which they have chosen to apply.

Participants bring a typed cover letter and resume, which reflect their current skills and abilities; no fictitious information is used in any portion of the CDE. Participants are graded on their application, personal interview and follow-up letter.

Winkle won first place in the freshman division at the sub-district Job Interview Contest, hosted by McClain High School in Greenfield. He advanced to the district contest, hosted by the Peebles FFA, where he received first place; and advanced to the state contest which was held at Ohio State University.

One student from each FFA district competed in each division. Winkle represented District 9, and won 2nd overall at the state contest in Division I.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

