17th SATH Sweetheart Charity Ball

The 17th annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball will be held Sat., Feb. 19 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington by the Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) to benefit KAMP Dovetail.

Dovetail is an annual volunteer-run summer camp for children with disabilities in Highland and surrounding counties. Each year, the weeklong event is held at the Rocky Fork State Park, and each child attending the camp is paired with their own camp volunteer for the duration of the stay.

“This will be the 40th year that we’ve served children with special needs, and it’s a very unique camp that children with every disability come to for a week of fun,” said SATH Executive Director Linda Allen. “We usually have between 300 and 350 kids for the week and we charge very little, so it’s a great program for children and families so the kids can come and interact and have the time of their lives for a week.”

Allen described the ball as an “elegant evening.” Appetizers will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., and dancing from 8-11 p.m. with live music provided by Different Hats Music of Cincinnati.

“For me, it’s kind of like the prom for older people or for everybody,” said Allen. “We get dressed up in formal attire, and there’s a band, so there’s dancing, and there’s wonderful food, and it’s just really a nice social evening.”

The cost of the ball is $125 per couple, and a photo of each couple and door prizes are included.

“It’s been a very well-attended event,” said Allen. “Usually the people who get tickets come each year come back and usually bring a friend or another couple with them.”

The ball is one of a number of fundraisers organized by SATH each year. “It’s just a very nice social evening and a great way to support KAMP Dovetail with something different than an auction or golf tournament or the other things that we do,” said Allen.

As with the previous balls, childcare will be available at this year’s event. “Some of our families with children with disabilities come because we offer childcare, and it’s a nice way they can come out to support the charity and have a good meal and do some dancing,” said Allen.

The event typically generates about $2,000 for KAMP Dovetail. “We usually have anywhere from 120 to 150 couples, so we’d like to see at least 300 people there, but we’d love to have more than that,” said Allen. “You just never know with the economy and COVID and the weather.”

Tables that can seat four couples can be sponsored by businesses or individuals for $500. “Some businesses just sponsor a table with their name on it as a donation to the charity,” said Allen. “If they don’t use the table, of course that money goes directly to the charity, and we don’t pay for the meals, but we like for them to send someone.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.kampdoevtail.com or by contacting Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-634-6144.

“If people are looking for a last minute gift for the holidays, it’s a nice way to support SATH and buy a couple tickets for their family members to come and attend the ball,” said Allen.

Annual event raises funds for KAMP Dovetail