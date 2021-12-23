HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Dec. 19

INCIDENTS

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Collier Road after a complaint of family members arguing.

A female reported an assault that occurred in the 12000 block of S.R. 28. This incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 20

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7200 block of West Road reported an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Dec. 21

ARREST

Shai Bowen, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing official business and physical control.

Dec. 22

INCIDENT

A resident of the 13000 block of Cynthiana Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter.