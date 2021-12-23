Hillsboro inmate failed to return to justic center

A Hillsboro man who was an inmate at the Highland County Justice Center has been charged with escape.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that on Thursday, Chancellor S. Krebs, 28, was furloughed from the justice center for a medical appointment, but he failed to return to the justice center at the time that was ordered by a judge.

Escape charges have been filed on Krebs, according to Barrera.

The sheriff said Krebs was in jail on a contempt charge.

“The judge furloughed him at 8 a.m. this morning and told him to be back by 10 a.m., but he didn’t show up,” Barrera said.

Anyone with information on Krebs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

