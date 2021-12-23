COVID-19 cases double in Highland County schools

Highland County schools saw 51 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 13-19 (the most recent data available), according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) update that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Dec. 6-12, when the schools saw 24 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Dec. 13-19:

* Bright Local Schools had 17 new student cases and four new staff cases. They have had 48 total student cases and 10 total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 63 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools had 16 new student cases and three new staff cases. They have had 180 total student cases and 31 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City Schools had seven new student cases, but no new staff cases. They have had 131 total student cases and 29 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had four new student cases and one new staff case. They have had 57 total student cases and 13 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had one new student case, but no new staff cases. It has had four total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

Highland County is currently seeing 31 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 72 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated Thursday.

Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 822.5 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was below the state average of 1,009.6 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period and ranks the county 22nd among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

In terms of vaccinations, the ODH’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard was not updated because of a “multi-day outage with the state’s immunization database vendor” and is delayed through at least Monday, Dec. 27.

