In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her breakfast casserole. I sent Patricia a message and asked her if she had a recipe for a breakfast casserole. She sent it to me within five minutes.

Patricia you are great! I can always depend on you for great recipes. I thought it would be nice to have a breakfast casserole for Christmas morning so you can enjoy all the gift opening and won’t have to be in the kitchen all morning. You can have this ready the night before and get up and pop it in the oven.

BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

Ingredients

32 ounces frozen shredded hash browns

16 ounces breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled

6 green onions, finely chopped

12 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

12 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Grease the insert of a six-quart slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray. Layer one-third of the hash browns on the bottom, then season with salt and pepper. Top with one-third of the cooked sausage, then one-third each of the green onions and cheddar cheese. Repeat the layers two more times, ending with the cheese.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the hash brown, sausage and cheese layers in the slow cooker. Cook on low for six to eight hours. It is normal for the edges to brown.

Simple and easy.

Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you for sending in your favorite recipes. If you have a favorite recipe, please send it to shughes@timesgazette or call me 937-393-3456 0r 937-708-9443. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

