Leesburg Luminaria Home Decorating contest winners

The Leesburg Lions Club announced the winners of its annual Home Decorating Contest held during the Leesburg Luminaria Night on Dec. 12.

The judge was Lions District Governor Chase Winegar from Frankfort, Ohio, who made a special trip to judge this event. The home winners will receive a $50 award.

The Arnold’s house at 143 S. High St. was chosen as Leesburg’s in-town winner. Their home was decorated in front with a blaze of Christmas lights, Christmas scenes and Lions luminaria candles lined the driveway up to their house with a nativity scene.

A home on Forrest Avenue outside Leesburg was chosen as the out-of-town winner. Their decorations were lit up with candy canes lining their driveway and Lions luminaria candles lined their drive.

Submitted by Jay Newland, Leesburg Lions Club.

This is a the home at 102 Forrest Ave. outside of Leesburg. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_House-pic-1-1.jpg This is a the home at 102 Forrest Ave. outside of Leesburg. Submitted photo This is the Gary Arnold residence 143 S. High St. in Leesburg. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_House-pic-2-1.jpg This is the Gary Arnold residence 143 S. High St. in Leesburg. Submitted photo