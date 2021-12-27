Mammogram unit making return visit to Hillsboro

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Health Mobile Mammography unit will return to Hillsboro Thursday, Jan. 13 to provide annual mammograms.

“We come to Hillsboro so that we can conveniently give a place for women to get their annual scans where they live and work,” said UC Medical Center Mobile Mammography Program Manager Maria Pearson.

The unit will be located by 125 N. High St. from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Most insurance covers the annual mammography, and if somebody does not have insurance, UC Health provides financial assistance,” said Pearson.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 513-584-PINK (7465), and women who live outside of Hillsboro are welcome.

The unit typically visits two locations a day Monday through Friday around Southwest Ohio. It comes to Hillsboro quarterly.

“Women should get mammograms once a year after the age of 35 because early detection saves lives,” said Pearson. “It just takes 15 minutes to get the mammography completed, and one in eight women develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.”

According to UC Health, early detection of breast cancer increases treatment options, and the five-year survival rate of breast cancer is 98 percent. Additionally, according to UC Health, 75 percent of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer.

“We average about 18 to 20 appointments when we come to Hillsboro, so it’s been increasing, and women are realizing we are there, and that’s why we come every quarter,” said Pearson. “Women are seeing it in town and making appointments.”

The Mobile Mammography unit first came to Hillsboro in September of 2019, when it served 13 women, filling all of the available appointments. Of those 13 women, three were uninsured but received UC Health funding which covered the full price of their mammograms.

The day after the event, four women called UC Health to sign up for the next Mobile Mammography event in Hillsboro, but at that time there wasn’t another event. Additional dates were scheduled in response to the unexpected demand.

“There is a need to get women to get early detection,” said Pearson. “It’s very quick, taking 15 minutes, and we can get you in and out much quicker on a mobile unit than at a location like a hospital.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

The University of Cincinnati Health Mobile Mammography unit is pictured on Governor Trimble Place during a previous visit to Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_mammogram.jpg The University of Cincinnati Health Mobile Mammography unit is pictured on Governor Trimble Place during a previous visit to Hillsboro. Times-Gazette file photo

UC Health Mobile will be in town on Jan. 13