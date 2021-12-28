Man faces charges of aggravated menacing, ethnic intimidation in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — A white man who allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a Black man while claiming he was tired of “taking (expletive)” from Black people is facing charges.

Hughie Edwin Harrison, 81, of Germantown, Ohio, in Montgomery County, faces charges of alleged ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. His preliminary hearing was held Monday in Clinton County Municipal Court, where it was transferred to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 6 in which, according to the arrest affidavit, police dispatch received a complaint call about the suspect. Harrison was parked at the shopping plaza in the 900 block of South South Street.

When Sgt. Neil Rager of the Wilmington Police Department arrived to speak with Harrison, Harrison exited his SUV and reportedly told the officer, “There’s a Black man over there in a car had his music turned up louder than hell.”

According to the affidavit, Harrison told Rager he was in a store and when he came out he asked the victim to “turn down your (expletive) music.” Harrison then claimed the alleged victim told him “(expletive) you. I’ll kill you.”

Harrison told Rager he waved his handgun in the air saying, “I don’t have to put up with a Black man running his (expletive) mouth.”

The officer asked to see the pistol which was in Harrison’s coat pocket. The officer removed the Glock 40-caliber pistol, discovering it had a loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber.

The officer reported Harrison again said he “didn’t have to put up with this (expletive) from those Black (expletive)”.

WPD Officer Elliott Sylvester, who is Black, arrived on the scene with Harrison reportedly saying, “Don’t have him say a (expletive) word to me.” When Rager asked why, Harrison allegedly said, “Because he is Black like the other man” according to the affidavit.

