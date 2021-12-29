Sabina murder suspect appears in court; more details on incident

WILMINGTON — A Sabina murder suspect made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Phillip Haley, 38, of Sabina, who is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, appeared via video teleconference in Clinton County Municipal Court on charges of alleged felony murder and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.

The shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Zachary Parrott of Washington Court House.

Haley’s bond was set at $500,000 by visiting judge Gary Dumm of Circleville, and Haley was ordered to have no contact with his estranged wife, Kari Haley, and the incident location in the 6000 block of S.R. 729 in Sabina.

According to the court affidavit, Kari Haley had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, and a mutual friend to her house on Monday to play board games.

Kari was showing Parrott around her house when Phillip Haley entered the residence. The affidavit notes that Phillip Haley hasn’t lived at the house since November, and he was living in his truck.

The suspect “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. Philip Haley reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which he agreed to do.

“Mr. Parrott walked over to get his bag and Mr. Haley became upset again and attempted to strike Mr. Parrott,” the report states. “Phillip T. Haley then struck Kari Haley in the right side of her head and began to punch Mr. Parrott.”

Parrott and Phillip Haley began to fight, which led to the upstairs bathroom.

Gunshots were heard by Kari Haley, resulting in Parrott being found on the bathroom floor bleeding. Kari Haley advised she didn’t see the gun, but that Phillip Haley was a concealed carry weapon holder and normally kept a handgun in his waistband.

When deputies arrived, Phillip Haley was found standing next to his truck. The handgun was secured in the truck. He was taken into custody. Sabina Fire Department members determined Parrott to be deceased with two bullet wounds.

Haley faces possible life in prison without the possibility of parole. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Murder suspect Phillip Haley, who is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail in Wilmington, appears in court via video conference Wednesday morning. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Haley-in-court-via-video.jpeg Murder suspect Phillip Haley, who is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail in Wilmington, appears in court via video conference Wednesday morning. John Hamilton | News Journal

Affidavit says fight preceded shooting