Greenfield restart delayed

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District will not resume classes after Christmas break until Thursday, Jan. 6, all practices and events have been cancelled until that time, and when the school reopens all students, staff and guests at school facilities will be required to wear masks, superintendent Quincey Gray announced in a Dec. 30 Facebook post.

The post appears in its entirety below:

“Good afternoon. We hope that all of you had a wonderful Christmas. Unfortunately, many staff members, students, and family members have contracted Covid-19 over the past week. It is suspected that the Omicron variant is to blame for so many new cases in such a short amount of time. We will not be resuming school for students and staff until Thursday, January 6, 2022. There will be no practices or events until we resume on January 6.

“Although the symptoms of Omicron appear to be more mild in nature, it is highly contagious. Allowing for five days following New Year’s Eve events will allow for anyone who becomes exposed and ill to develop symptoms and obtain a diagnosis. Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should isolate at home for the designated time and not come to school. In addition, anyone under quarantine because of exposure over break should also remain home.

“Many of you have probably seen that the CDC has developed new Covid-19 guidelines. We will be following those guidelines once they are approved by the Ohio Department of Health, and once our local health department has provided us with detailed information. Stay tuned for a Facebook Live session early next week when I will provide an update regarding the new guidelines and what they mean for schools. A date for the session is forthcoming since we are waiting on final guideline details.

“Finally, when school resumes, face coverings will be required for all staff members, students, and guests in our facilities until at least January 14, 2022. This face covering mandate will also apply to all extracurricular events during the designated time period.

“Our district would like to wish all of you a happy, healthy, and safe start to the new year. Take care, everyone!“

