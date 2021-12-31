March of Dimes, school lunches, yuletide services

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Maude Rea of South Salem was one of 98 Ohio poets included in “American Women Poets, 1937” distributed by Henry Harrison, a New York poetry publisher.

M.C Rosselott of Buford in Highland County and P.E. Grubb of Licking County were the state speakers at the local Farmers Institute. The concluding feature of the meeting was a play called “Calm Yourself” performed by local talent.

Greenfield Village Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance that allowed “one annual street fair, carnival or fall festival” even with strong opposition from Mayor John Mains.

Presbyterian and Baptist churches in the area performed Yuletide services. The Church School of the First Presbyterian had its annual church service at 7:30 p.m. and “The Story Beautiful” was performed in a series of vocal selections and recitations.

Reservations for the Elks Charity Ball were expected to be “far beyond the near-capacity crowd” from the year prior after over half of available tables were reserved in one day.

L.H. Barnes of the Ohio State Rural Economics Department said that the price of hogs would fall in 1938 and wouldn’t return to normal levels until 1941. Barnes said that was because western born-belt farmers reduced their hog numbers because of a 1936 drought.

The Greenfield Grain and Hay Co. advertised a new Philco 7XX radio for $79.95 that didn’t require the purchaser to squat, stoop or squint. It also said that someone’s old radio would make a down payment for their new radio.

This week in 1957, The Press-Gazette reported that the blood testing for dairy and beef breeding cattle started in Highland County that was meant to eliminate Brucellosis in Ohio. A new state law passed by the state legislature on July 26 made it compulsory for all cattle to be blood-tested unless the cattle are negative to the milk ring test, are certified herds or are beef cattle covered by a federal permit.

The plans for the 1958 March of Dimes were being made under the direction of the new campaign chairman Robert Hern. A dinner was held for the local drive on Dec. 27, where workers picked up supplies and complete campaign plans.

The postal receipts for the mailing period from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 showed that 1957’s number “slightly” increased over the prior year’s number.

A salary schedule survey focusing on Ohio school teacher salaries found that Hillsboro pay schedules were lower than other South Central Ohio cities. For bachelor’s degree teachers, Hillsboro paid from $3,200 to $4,200 with Wilmington, Circleville and Washington C.H. at similar amounts, while Chillicothe, London, Xenia and others were paid more.

The sheriff’s office investigated a burglary at the Davis Grocery, about a mile west of Greenfield on S.R. 28. A pair of leather boots, two pairs of socks, and one gallon of anti-freeze were among some items stolen.

The movie “Bombers B-52” was advertised as being shown on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The movie starred Natalie Wood and Karl Malden and featured “mounting tension all the way – with non-stop guy-girl excitement.”

Smith’s Market, located one mile east of Hillsboro on S.R. 124, advertised “juicy” sirloin steak for 59 cents a pound and “lean” short rib beef for 29 cents a pound.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that Bright Local School District planned to raise the price for school lunches, with students in grades K-7 paying 60 cents, students in grades 8-12 paying 65 cents, and adults paying $1.15.

The burley tobacco market closed for the holiday break at a record price when sales averaged $166.01.

Postmaster Wendell Harewood said that the Hillsboro Post Office received 408,989 pieces of mails from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, which was 84,000 pieces fewer than the year prior.

Dennis Whalen, a representative of Ohio’s highway safety department, said that Ohio drivers went about 5.5 percent fewer miles compared to the previous year.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised showings of “9 To 5” on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

Dave Chaney Tire Co., located at 483 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised a front-end alignments for $15, with torsion bars adding $3 to that price.

This week in 2003, The Times-Gazette reported that former deputy Pat Johnson lost his job due to being a union organizer at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio had a plan to raise higher education by 340,000 students over the next 10 years, and that plan would rely on “increased emphasis” on two-year colleges, which Southern State Community College President Dr. Larry Dukes said the four-campus institution was “ready and willing to tackle.”

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education and the school district’s teacher’s union progressed toward a contract dispute resolution after there were almost five hours of negotiations.

The Hillsboro High School ASTRA Club presented a Harry Potter Day event at the Hillsboro Public Library with games, crafts, trivia and other activities based on the popular series.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years