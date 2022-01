The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 1-3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andrew Palmer, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Jacob Williamson, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two bench warrants.

Jessie Williams, 40, of Beavercreek, was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Kayla Ziebold, 22, of West Union, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.