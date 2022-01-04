Six indicted by grand jury

A homeless man who was indicted for domestic violence was among six people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Ralph Morrison, 60, homeless, was indicted for one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the indictment from the Highland County Common Pleas Court, on or around July 31, 2021, in Highland County, Morrison knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. The indictment said that Morrison had previously been convicted of domestic violence in Morrow County on May 5, 2008.

Joshua Corcoran, 38, Chillicothe, was indicted for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court records, on or around June 6, 2021, in Highland County, Corcoran knowingly obtained, possessed or methamphetamine. On or around Dec. 17, 2021, in Highland County, Corcoran knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in a way that the firearm was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle. The indictment also said that on or around June 6, 2021, in Highland County, Corcoran knowingly obtained, possessed or used meth.

The grand jury also found that or around Dec. 17, 2021, in Highland County, Corcoran possessed a Mossberg MC21, 9 mm handgun that was subject to forfeiture due being used in the offenses.

Cody Butler, 37, Hillsboro, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around Dec. 1, 2021, in Highland County, Butler knowingly caused or attempted to cause harm to someone by the means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance — a Glock handgun.

The indictment said Butler received, retained or disposed of a Glock firearm that was the property of another person that Butler knew or had reasonable cause to believe that property was obtained through a theft offense.

David Caroppoli, 41, New Carlisle, was indicted for theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around Oct. 11, 2021, in Highland County, Caroppoli, with the purpose to deprive the owners of their property, knowingly obtained or exerted control over the following property: a trailer valued at $4,244 and other miscellaneous items, through deception.

The indictment said that on or around Oct. 11, 2021, Caroppoli defrauded or knew he facilitated a fraud, uttered or possessed with the purpose to utter, writing a check that Caroppoli knew was forged.

Russell Hill, 64, Hillsboro, was indicted for having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court records, on or around Feb. 26, 2021, in Highland County, Hill had not been released from disability and acquired, carried or used a Remington rifle, Glenfield Marlin Model 60 rifle, Rosebud Indian Benicia Arsenal black powder rifle and Hamilton #77 single-shot rifle, when Hill was under indictment for or was convicted of an offense that involved the illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution or trafficking in a drug of abuse or “adjudicated a delinquent child for the commission of an offense that if committed by an adult, would have been a felony offense” that involved the illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution or trafficking in cocaine in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 1, 2021.

The indictment said that on or around Feb. 26, 2021, in Highland County, Hill knowingly obtained, possessed or used cocaine. It also said that on or around Feb. 26, 2021, and in Highland County, Hill knowingly obtained, possessed or used morphine.

The grand jurors also found or around Feb. 26, 2021, a Hill possessed a the above firearms that were subject to forfeiture due to their use in the offenses.

Also indicted was Brett A.M. Ayers, 25, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Morrison https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Morrison.jpg Morrison Butler https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Butler.jpg Butler

Homeless man charged with domestic violence