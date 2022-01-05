Liberty Lions helping teachers

The Liberty Township Lions Club is collecting schools supplies for the second half of the school year to help Hillsboro teachers through the end of this month.

“The Liberty Township Lions Club of Hillsboro wants to assist our local teachers by helping provide much needed supplies for the second half of the current school year,” club president Chris Mahan said in a news release. “The club will be collecting supplies throughout the month of January with plans to distribute them to Hillsboro teachers early in February. The Lions are inviting the community to partner with them in the project.”

Anyone that would like to donate school supplies can bring them to one of the dropoff points located at the Sugar Shack, 132 S. High St., Hillsboro; the lobby of Peoples Bank, 101 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro; or Moon Tractor, 898 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

The Lions will be collecting through Jan. 28.

Items suggested for donation include pencils, dry erase markers, colored pencils, crayons, markers, notebook paper, tape, notebooks, folders, scissors and copy paper. The Liberty Lions are soliciting lists of needs from the teachers and will be posting them on their Facebook page at LibertyTownshipLionsClub.

“This is a great way to let our local educators know how much they are appreciated,” Mahan said. “Donating school supplies may seem like a small gesture, but it is truly an investment in the future of our community.”

Can you imagine trying to build a house without a hammer and nails, wood, screws, electric wire or other essentials, the news release asked.

”In a sense, that’s what we ask our public school teachers to do every day,” the news release said. “While building a house is certainly an important task, so is molding the minds of today’s youth so they can be prepared to be the leaders of tomorrow. Yet every day, many of our teachers walk into their classrooms without some of the essential supplies necessary to carry out their objective.”

A June 2021 AdoptAClassroom.org survey said that on average, teachers in the U.S. spend $750 out of their own pockets to purchase school supplies for their classrooms and students. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has required teachers around the nation to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for their classrooms at an additional average cost of $160. COVID-19 has also increased the need for supplies since students are discouraged, if not prohibited, from sharing things such as pencils, crayons and other items, the news release said.

Information for this story was provided by Chris Mahan, Liberty Township Lions Club.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Lions-Club-Logo.jpg

Collecting school supplies through end of this month