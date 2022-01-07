Hello! I hope everyone had a great Christmas and happy New Year. Now it’s time for some comfort food.

This hamburger soup recipe is awesome for leftovers — the more you warm it up the better it is. I like it with bread and butter, or you can have peanut butter. Either one is great. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.

I have a quick and easy homemade bread recipe I will share in the next few weeks that is so good, and it will go great with this soup. Enjoy!

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Include a story about the recipe if you like, and a picture. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Have a wonderful week!

HAMBURGER SOUP

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon basil

⅛ teaspoon seasoning salt

1 (2-ounce) package onion soup mix (for three or four servings)

6 cups boiling water

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

4 carrots, cut up

½ cup corn

1 cup celery, sliced

1 cup elbow macaroni

Directions

In a large saucepan, brown meat, drain excess fat.

Add salt, pepper, oregano, basil, seasoned salt and onion soup mix.

Stir in boiling water and tomato sauce. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare celery and carrots; then add to simmering mixture with corn and continue to cook for 30 minutes.

Add macaroni and simmer for 30 minutes longer, adding more water if necessary and stirring occasionally.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.