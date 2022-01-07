New Kroger store, minus 8 degrees, ice storm impact

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a fire of unknown origin destroyed a log barn on the George Littrell that was located south of New Martinsburg.

One hundred and fifty-seven WPA workers at a Fall Creek bridge project west of New Petersburg struck for their “right to work their full schedule of 132 hours per month and the right to work on projects closest to their homes.”

Pearl Heaton, the deputy sales tax stamp distributor, reported that the total purchase total of stamps for the week ending on Dec. 31 was $612.71 and consisted of 24,145 stamps. Heaton also said there was a single order of 200 stamps, which was the largest one that Heaton had seen.

Greenfield Village Council announced at its first 1939 meeting that it would authorize Clerk Homer Hudson to advertise for bids on a new fire truck that had a 500 to 600 gallons-per-minute capacity. Fire Chief Dean Irwin recommended the smaller truck as a partner to the department’s 1,000-gallon pumper.

The Greenfield Daily Times advertised its wanted ads and said that its one-day rate was 6 cents per line for a minimum of 25 cents, the two-day rate was 10 cents per line and a minimum of 40 cents, the three-day rate was 12 cents per line with a minimum of 45 cents, and the five-day rate was 15 cents per line and a 55-cent minimum.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that Dr. Harvey Hahn, pastor at the Otterbein EUB Church in Dayton presented the address at the Highland County Dairy Banquet. The topic of Hahn’s speech was “Beefsteak and No Teeth” which focused on the idea of people having “the better things in life” available to them later in their life.

Ten members of different 4-H clubs or FFA chapters in Highland County bought steers for pen-of-three projects and met the different eligibility requirements for the project by having the steers weighed by the weighing deadline.

New Highland County representative James Collins, a Democrat from Greenfield, started his career at the Ohio Legislature on Monday, Jan. 5, when the Columbus assembly held its first meeting.

Local weather observer Frank Brouse reported that early morning temperatures were recorded at as low as minus 8 degrees in Hillsboro and that by 9 a.m. it was registered at 4 below 0. However, schools were reportedly still in session.

Digging started on footers and leveling for the new Kroger store on Muntz Street when weather permitted. J.H. Butt, a Chillicothe contractor helping construct the new store, said it would have 12,000 feet of floor space. The building now serves as headquarters for the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

The Hillsboro Cleaners, located at the plant at the back of Kelly’s Pure Oil Station, advertised a special for men’s and women’s topcoats for 95 cents.

This week in 1982, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported on a fire at the home of Charles Wildey at 8125 U.S. 50 where the Hillsboro Fire Department sent five fire trucks and 15 firefighters. The fire caused about $15,000 in damage to the house.

The unemployment rate in November 1981 rose to 13.5 percent for Highland County from 11.5 percent the previous month. Jerome Miller with the local Bureau of Employment Services, said that the county had a labor force of 14,889 and that of those, 2,100 people did not have a job.

Government predictions said that the price of gas would rise by 6 cents a gallon and that homeowners that use natural gas would see their annual bills go up by $110 during the new year.

Ken Anderson, then the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, celebrated the first playoff win of his 11-year career when the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills, 28-21. This playoff win was the franchise’s first in its history, having lost its first three attempts. Cris Collinsworth, All-Pro rookie receiver for the Bengals, caught the game-winning touchdown pass to send the team to the AFC Championship game.

Jerry Haag Motors Inc., at 1475 North High St. in Hillsboro, advertised service specials, such as a front-end alignment for $14.95 for GM cars only, where the regular price was $20, and an oil change, filter and lube for $13.95.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that about 98 homes in Highland County, all customers of South Central Power Company, were still without electricity after a Dec. 22-23 snow and ice storm that left thousands of residents without electricity or water.

A boiling alert remained in effect in the county for all Highland County Water Company customers after power mostly returned to normal. Larry Cockrell, Highland County Water Company general manager, said it would probably be lifted the next day or two.

Mindy Hunter was elected as the new president of the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education during an organizational meeting. Hunter replaced Steve Lewis, who motioned to nominate Hunter to take over the position.

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs won their sixth league victory of the season when they beat the Fairfield Lady Lion, 57-50, bringing Lynchburg-Clay record to 6-2.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised movies being shown from Friday, Jan. 7, to Thursday, Jan. 13. Some of those movies included “National Treasure,” “Meet the Fockers” and “Finding Neverland.”

