Ag Business event returns

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 10th annual Ag is Everyone’s Business event will be held Friday, March 4 at Boeckmann Farms, owned and operated by Jason and Amy Boeckmann, and located north of Hillsboro.

Eric Snodgrass, science fellow and principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, is the keynote speaker for this year’s event. Snodgrass develops predictive, analytical software solutions to manage weather risk for global production agriculture. He provides frequent weather updates that focus on how high-impact weather events influence global agriculture productivity. His presentation will be a Spring and Summer 2022 Outlook including post La Nina impacts.

Dr. Dennis Summers, recently named Ohio’s state veterinarian, will also be speaking. Summers is chief of the Division of Animal Health at the Ohio Department of Agriculture. He has been with ODA since 2014 and prior to that was a private practitioner in Vermont, Ohio and Pennsylvania. His areas of practice focused on large animal medicine and surgery, mainly dairy, equine and beef, but also some small ruminants and exotics.

“This event began 10 years ago to highlight the agricultural community of Highland County and the surrounding area, and we are excited that Jason and Amy Boeckmann are hosting this year’s event at their farm,” said Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “This event is an opportunity to join our business community with our farmers as well as our future farmers and business leaders.”

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and welcoming remarks will start at 10 a.m. The event will conclude at noon with a lunch that will be prepared by a local caterer and served by local FFA chapter members.

Presale tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased by visiting the chamber office at 338 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, calling 937-393-1111, or online with an additional fee. Tickets will be available the day of the event at the gate for $25.

Seating for the event will be limited so purchase your ticket early, Wheeler said.

Announcements about the event, as well as other chamber activities, will be made available on www.thehighlandchamber.com as well as the chamber’s social media accounts.

Jamie Wheeler is the executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Keynote speaker Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a specially framed 1955 seed bag from his family’s seed business in Yellow Springs, a gift from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, at the 2020 Ag Is Everyone’s Business event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_dewine-holding-presentation-B.jpg Keynote speaker Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a specially framed 1955 seed bag from his family’s seed business in Yellow Springs, a gift from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, at the 2020 Ag Is Everyone’s Business event. Times-Gazette file photo

Nutrien Ag Solutions’ Snodgrass is keynote speaker