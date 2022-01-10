Clinton Memorial Hospital implements no-visitor policy due to COVID

WILMINGTON — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission in Clinton County, Clinton Memorial Hospital started enforcing a no visitor policy effective Friday, Jan. 7, for all inpatient units and outpatient areas.

“As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said Lance Beus, CEO. “We continue to take all of the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, and we want to reassure our community that it is still safe to come to our hospitals and clinics should you or your family need care.”

Some exceptions apply for the no-visitor policy, including:

• Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent or guardian only.

• Outpatient surgery will be allowed one support person.

• Obstetric patients will be allowed to have one support person with them for their entire hospital visit.

• End-of-life care limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life and medical necessity as determined by the care team.

Clinton Memorial Hospital continues to take all the necessary precautions to keep its patients and staff safe by isolating COVID-19 patients, enforcing a universal masking policy, implementing the most effective cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and enhancing safety with new personal protective equipment protocols.

These protective measures for managing infectious diseases ensure that the hospital facilities are always safe for those in need of care.

“We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for many in our community, and we apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. However, we feel these protective measures are necessary for the health and safety of our patients and team,” said Beus. “Our team, along with our community partners, are monitoring COVID-19 closely, and we will reassess and adjust the visitor policy as the number of positive cases declines locally and when we feel it’s safe and appropriate to do so.”

For additional updates, visit https://www.cmhregional.com/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information/ .

