Duncan still board president

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met for a special organization meeting Monday morning and announced the roles for commissioners for the new year.

Jeff Duncan, who has already announced this will be his last year as a county commissioner, was voted to again be the chairman of the board, and Terry Britton was voted to be the vice chairman.

In other news, there were seven resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

* Res. No. 22-01 is an approval from the commissioners to rehire county employees.

* Res. No. 22-02 is an approval from the commissioners to appoint a Community Development Block Grant compliant procedure committee.

* Res. No. 22-03 is an approval from the commissioners to establish meetings days on Wednesday.

* Res. No. 22-04 is an approval from the commissioners to establish themselves as board members for this year.

* Res. No. 22-05 is an approval from the commissioners to designate the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. official representative as Duncan and the alternate as Britton.

* Res. No. 22-06 is an approval from the commissioners to establish rules for public comment for meetings.

* Res. No. 22-07 is an approval from the commissioners to approve travel for the commissioners to meetings.

County commissioners hold organizational meeting