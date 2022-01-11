Hillsboro changes city council days

The city of Hillsboro has announced that it is changing the day of its 2022 monthly city council meetings from Mondays to Thursdays after the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom at the Highland County Justice Center.

It has also announced the following meeting dates:

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will meet the third Monday of the month at the Old Firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, at 5:30 p.m.

The Hillsboro Revolving Loan Fund Committee will hold quarterly meetings at 10 a.m. on May 16, Aug. 15 and Oct. 16 at the City Building at 10 a.m.

The Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation will meet the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. at the City Building.

Meetings for the Hillsboro Records Commission and Hillsboro Civil Service Commission will be announced at a later date.

Submitted by the city of Hillsboro.