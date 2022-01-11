Cloud is new chamber board director

Lindsay Cloud of Leesburg has been elected to serve as chairman of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2022.

Cloud was elected to the chamber board in 2019 and is currently the chief financial officer, marketing director and secretary to the board of directors at Southern Hills Community Bank. She is a Certified Public Accountant with a bachelor of science degree in computer information systems and a master’s degree in accounting and financial management. She enjoys her banking career and has served in various roles with Southern Hills Community Bank in Leesburg for more than 17 years.

“My motivation to join the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was to meet fellow business people, get involved in the community and to assist the chamber in carrying out their mission of being an active advocate and resource for the business community,” Cloud said. “I enjoy seeing people and businesses around Highland County’s small communities thrive.”

Cloud served as chairman of the Chamber Annual Dinner committee in 2021 and enjoyed seeing the community come together for a successful event after a very difficult 2020 for all businesses. In addition to her banking role, she is active with the Ohio Bankers League (OBL) and serves on the OBL’s Next Generation Advisory Board.

Cloud grew up on a farm east of Greenfield in Ross County and was active in 4-H and sports throughout her youth. She is a graduate of McClain High School and decided to return to the area after college graduation. She is now a resident of Highland County living on a farm with her husband, Jeff, and three children, Tanner, Harlee and Avarey.

Others serving on the Highland County Chamber Board of Directors for 2022 include: Todd Wilkin, chair elect, village of Greenfield; Diana Setty, vice chairman, First State Bank; Scott Hopf, treasurer, Merchants National Bank; Seth Phillips, past chairman, BidFTA Hillsboro-Chillicothe; Julie Bolender, Highland County Economic Development; Dr. Kevin Boys, Southern State Community College; Robyn Coomer, Classic Real Estate Company; Rhonda Fannin, Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc.; Amanda Hall, Peoples Bank; Mark Hunter, Weller’s Plumbing & Heating; Randy Lennartz, Highland District Hospital; Casey McIntosh, Visitors Bureau of Highland County; Robert Moots, Westec, Inc.; Wes Surritt, Wooden It Be Nice; Dr. Austin Trueblood, True Life Chiropractic; and Meghan Wagoner, Thompson Funeral Service.

Jamie Wheeler is the executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

