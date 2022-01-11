Seven sentenced in Highland Co. Common Pleas Court

A Peebles man was sentenced to six years of community control in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Rick Nichols, 33, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, Nichols must successfully complete Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment and any recommended aftercare. The records said that if any of the community control sanctions are violated, Nichols will be given a sentence of between six to 12 months and required to pay a fine of $2,500. Nichols was also referred to the Drug Court Docket.

Court records state that on Aug. 18, 2018, a deputy was on patrol in a marked vehicle on North Shore Drive when he saw a single headlight going north on Ayrshire Drive toward the intersection at North Shore Drive. The deputy turned the patrol vehicle around to check the vehicle. The deputy identified the vehicle as a motorcycle that turned right onto North Beach Road.

The deputy tried to catch up to the motorcycle, then noticed they were going 60 mph in a 40 mph zone and he was not gaining any ground on the motorcycle. When the deputy turned on the patrol lights and siren, the motorcycle accelerated rapidly and a pursuit commenced. It continued until the motorcycle got stuck when the driver tried to go through a construction site in Pike County, according to court records.

The suspect then fled on foot, but turned and raised his hands when the deputy exited his vehicle. The suspect was later identified as Nichols.

As Nichols was being patted down, a hypodermic needle, loose change and plastic baggie that had a white crystal-like substance was found in his pants pocket. The white substance was later found to contain meth.

Nichols was arraigned on Oct. 10, 2019, but later did not show up for a hearing, violating a condition of his bond.

Ryan Wilson, 28, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Wilson must pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account in $150 monthly payments starting on Feb. 1. His total amount of restitution is $3,413. He must successfully complete SUD treatment.

On July 6, 2021, a victim purchased a 1999 F250 pickup truck from Wilson for $3,200. The victim and Wilson met at Walmart on July 6 for the victim to drive the truck. He purchased the truck and Wilson gave him an out-of-state title and inspection. Wilson said that the truck ran as it should and that he and his wife drove it daily, court records state.

The victim had mechanical issues with the truck and contacted Wilson to ask for a refund. Wilson refused the refund and when the victim tried to get a title for the truck, he found the title had been altered.

Lena Henry, 33, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Henry must be sentenced to time in the Highland County Jail until she is conveyed to STAR, where she mus successfully complete the program and recommended aftercare. If Henry violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a prison sentence between nine and 36 months as well as a fine of $10,000.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Henry and an accomplice trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit in that location a criminal offense, according to court records.

Kanita Withrow, 35, Bainbridge, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Withrow must complete residential treatment at TRC and aftercare and stay at the Highland County Jail until conveyed there. If she violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a prison sentence of between six and 12 months as well as a fine of $2,500.

On Oct. 6, 2019, a sergeant was dispatched to the S.R. 28 bridge on Jefferson Street because of a call of a vehicle pulled over in the roadway and a female in the road that had been almost hit by a passing vehicle. When a sergeant got to the area, he noticed a male and female walking away from the bridge toward town. The sergeant continued to check on the unoccupied Dodge Durango that was also parked off the road.

Court records state that the sergeant drove back toward where he saw the male and female and saw them at a gas station where they stood next to the fuel pumps. The male started to pour water from a gallon jug onto the ground while next to the fuel pump. The sergeant pulled up to the pair and greeted them, and noticed they looked to be excited and under the influence of a stimulant. The sergeant asked what they were doing and they said they were walking away from Bainbridge and knew nothing about the Dodge Durango.

The suspects identified themselves and the male told the sergeant that he and Withrow walked to the gas station because they were thirsty, then held up two gallon jugs as well as a bottle of water. That’s when the sergeant then saw a hypodermic syringe in Withrow’s open purse. The sergeant then told Withrow to put the purse on the ground and place the needle beside her purse, court records state.

The sergeant told the suspects they were being detained as he investigated. The male complied and said he had an active warrant as well as “dope” in his pocket. The sergeant found a baggie that had a crystalline substance in the male’s watch pocket. The sergeant also located a glass pipe containing a white crystalline residue from inside a cigarette pack the male removed from his pocket. Withrow then told the sergeant that she had more needles in her purse, where the sergeant found 12 needles with several filled with blood, court records state.

According to court records, the sergeant also found a plastic container with a crystalline substance inside the purse that turned out to be meth.

Gabrielle Preston, 26, West Portsmouth, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Preston must successfully complete SUD residential treatment at Ascend and aftercare was recommended. If Preston violates any of the community control sanctions, she will be given a prison sentence of six to 12 months as well as a fine of $2,500.

On March 6, 2021, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The passenger, Preston, was found to have an active warrant, and a sergeant saw a plastic bag of white residue in plain view in the car. A probable cause search showed a prescription pill bottle with Preston’s name on it that held a white powder. The substance was found to contain fentanyl, court records state.

Jacob Wright, 35, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. He was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

According to court records, Wright must serve time at Highland County Jail until conveyed for treatment to TCC. Wright must complete the TCC treatment. It he violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he will be given a prison sentence of nine to 36 months and a fine of $10,000.

On Jan. 29, 2021, a trooper was on patrol on U.S. Route 62 in Penn Township in Highland County and saw a silver SUV that made a right turn off Fall Creek Road onto U.S. 62. The trooper saw the vehicle commit a marked lanes violation when it crossed completely over the right fog line. The the trooper turned around and got behind the SUV and saw it commit another marked lane violation when it merged onto S.R. 72, according to court records.

The trooper activated his cruiser lights to start a traffic stop on the SUV. The trooper walked toward the vehicle and made contact with the male driver and female passenger. The trooper asked the male for his driver’s license, but he said he didn’t have one. The male identified himself. The trooper told the male to exit the vehicle. After he submitted to a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest for OVI, court records state.

The trooper completed a search of the male and found a blue elastic band in his coat pocket that he admitted to using to “shoot up dope.” The trooper asked him if there was anything inside of the vehicle, and the male replied that there could be needles in the back seat. The trooper found hypodermic needles as well as a spoon that had apparent burn marks and residue. The trooper also found a backpack on the back seat, which contained an orange pill bottle that had a white powder substance. This substance was found to contain 3-Chloro-PCP (phencyclidine), according to court records.

It was later determined that the male suspect falsely identified himself and that he was actually Wright.

Paul Drews, 35, Lynchburg, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Drews will be assessed for SUD and must comply with any recommended treatment recommendations. If he violates any of the community control sanctions, he will be given a sentence of six to 12 months and a fine of $2,500.

On Jan. 17, 2020, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brown Road and McAllen Road in Salem Township in Highland County. When the trooper arrived at the scene, they made contact with a driver that identified himself as Paul Drews while standing at the back of his vehicle and “leaning heavily” on the lid of the trunk. While the trooper was questioning him about the crash, Drews complained that he felt sick to his stomach and was noticeably nervous when the trooper asked him about the crash, according to court records.

Drews couldn’t explain why he drove off the road and said he didn’t remember doing so. He said he was very tired from working and may have fallen asleep. During the performance of a field sobriety test, Drews became ill and vomited. He was placed under arrest for OVI. He was then placed in handcuffs, advised of his Miranda Rights and searched, court records state.

During the search the trooper found a white bottle in Drews’ coat pocket that had a green leafy substance that he said was marijuana. While searching Drews’ wallet, the trooper found a folded piece of paper that had white powder inside. Drews admitted to using fentanyl earlier in the day, according to court records.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Henry https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Henry.jpg Henry Wright https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Wright.jpg Wright

All avoid prison time