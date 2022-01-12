Crash claims Wilmington man

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle traffic crash Tuesday on Center Road in Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Shawn Hardin, 32, of Wilmington, was operating a 2014 Chevy Sonic and was traveling eastbound on Center Road at 10:50 p.m. in Chester Township. The Sonic traveled off the left side of the road and hit a culvert causing the vehicle to overturn, the state patrol said.

Hardin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire Department and Chester Township EMS assisted on the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash, the state patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

