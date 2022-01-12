Fawley won’t seek re-election

Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley announced after the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners that he will not seek re-election after he finishes his current term in March of 2023.

The Highland County Auditor since 1991, Fawley is a 1964 graduate Lynchburg High School. After graduating from Union College in Barboursville, Kentucky with degree specializing in social studies, he spent pent seven years teaching American History and math at Lynchburg-Clay High School before working for three different congressmen and trying his hand in the commercial construction business.

He has been the county auditor for 31 years.

“I just wanted you guys to be aware that I’ve decided not to run for re-election this year,” Fawley said. “I just wanted to get it out there so if people wanted to run, they’re welcome to come in and talk what all’s involved in the office and all that kind of stuff. But I wanted to get it out because I don’t want anybody to think I’m keeping this a secret so only certain people know to file or whatever.”

In other news from the meeting, commissioner Dave Daniels said the board started an economic development department last year and that it began with a partnership between the county and its different municipalities. He said that Greenfield made a commitment to work with the commissioners financially in 2022 and Hillsboro appropriated money in its budget to help with the cost of running the department.

“The idea was that we have a partnership between everybody and we realize that last year when we got started with that, that we were in the middle of everybody’s budget cycle,” Daniels said. “Obviously, when we made our announcement last year, we understood that we probably were not gonna see a commitment from those folks until this year’s budget cycle. So, we want to just thank them for their participation with us and think things are going well.”

There were 10 resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

* Res. No. 22-08 is an authorization for a transfer from County, Transfers Out, to EMA w-75 in the amount of $30,000 for a per capita match.

* Res. No. 22-09 is an adoption and approval for a blanket resolution to cover all the travel for Recorder Chad McConnaughey to state and district meetings that are deemed necessary for 2022.

* Res. No. 22-10 is an authorization for the Highland County engineer to establish an alternative schedule of vacation leave and holidays for employees of the appointing authority for whom the state employment relations board has not established an appropriate bargaining unit.

* Res. No. 22-11 is an authorization for the engineer to use the existing county employee forces and proceed by “force account” in the construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance or repair of roads, bridges and culverts as determined by the county engineer in 2022.

* Res. No. 22-12 is an approval for a blanket resolution to cover all the travel of Christopher Fauber, county engineer, to meetings for 2022.

* Res. No. 22-13 is an authorization for a request for an additional appropriation of funds from unanticipated revenue in the amount of $14,395.

* Res. No. 22-14 is a request from juvenile court for a budget modification within Youth Services in the amount of $17,200.

* Res. No. 22-15 is a request from the probation department for a budget modification within Community Control in the amount of $3,979.

* Res. No. 22-16 is a request from the treasurer for a budget modification within DETAC-Treasurer in the amount of $2,000.

* Res No. 22-17 is an authorization for a request for reimbursement of funds from Public Child Services Funds to Public Assistance in the amount of $300,000 for shared cost reimbursement.

There were also six contracts approved by the commissioners:

* Contract 1 is between the commissioners and the Highland County engineer for the 2022 County Highway Mileage Certification.

* Contract 2 is an agreement between the commissioners and Greystone Systems, Inc. for improvements at the Highland County Clerk of Courts.

* Contract 3 is an agreement between the commissioners and Greystone Systems, Inc. for improvements at the Highland County Clerk of Courts – Title Division.

* Contract 4 is a lease agreement between the Highland County Historical Society and the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

* Contract 5 is an agreement with DS2 Architects, LLC for the approximately 6,000 square foot animal shelter building on North Shore Drive.

* Contract 6 is an agreement between the commissioners and ARAMARK for Amendment No. 22 to Operating Agreement-Food Services.

Highland County commissioners David Daniels (left) and Terry Britton are pictured during their Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_DSC_0300.jpg Highland County commissioners David Daniels (left) and Terry Britton are pictured during their Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette Fawley https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Fawley.jpg Fawley Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Lynchburg grad has been county auditor since 1991