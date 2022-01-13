HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 9

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 11000 block of Careytown Road reported selling cattle to a male who later stopped payment on a check. After investigation, Seth Potts, 41, of Wintersville, Ohio, was arrested and charged with theft by deception.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of S.R 247. Upon arrival, the parties involved had separated and left the residence.

Jan. 10

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A business in the 6700 block of McCoppin Mill Road reported a male was there causing problems, refusing to leave. After investigation, Corey Cotton, 23, of Edgewater, Florida, was arrested for criminal trespass.

A resident of the 4100 block of S.R. 134 reported being scammed out of $220 on social media.

Deputies responded to a call advising a male was trespassing on a property in the 9000 block of Short Road. After investigation, a male was found and escorted from the property.

Jan. 12

INCIDENT

A person reported the theft of items from a storage bin in the 6300 block of U.S. Route 50.