Basketball, budgets and movies

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The News-Herald reported that Patricia Ann Louderback of Buford was the winner of the First Baby of the Year contest that 26 Hillsboro merchants and the Hillsboro Publishing Co. sponsored when she was born on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 11:45 a.m.

Michael Feibel of Hillsboro was one of four readers of the Cincinnati Enquirer that picked nine of the 10 best stories in 1939. The 10 best stories of the year were picked through contests conducted by newspapers across the nation.

Audis Adams, 25, was brought to the Highland County Jail for a larceny charge, but reports of the kidnapping of a taxi driver were rife. Adams was later taken into custody in Huntington, West Virginia, and returned to the county.

The Fairfield FFA won the pest-eradication contest held throughout the county.

Six farmers in Highland County and the surrounding area took part in a radio program over WLW as a part of its regular “Everybody’s Farm Hour” program.

Fire Chief Walter Davies announced the fire department’s report at the Hillsboro Village Council where he said that there were 63 calls, the total value of buildings threatened by fire was $101,500, and the total loss on buildings was $6,516.

In sports, the South Central Ohio League leader McClain went into a revenge matchup against Hillsboro undefeated as it looked to have its best team in years. The last time the two had played was when Hillsboro defeated McClain in the prior year’s district tournament.

Model Cleaners at 108 E. Main St. in Hillsboro advertised a special for the week, where dry cleaning for sweaters, pants, skirts and blouses was 29 cents.

This week in 1965, The Press-Gazette reported that officials of the division of parks, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, detailed plans for the Rocky Fork Lake area, which included an extension of the camping area for $365,000 and work on the East Shore Marina for $300,000.

The second “major” snow of the winter season fell in the area on Saturday night and by the next morning there was two inches of accumulation on the ground.

State Representatives William Games of Adams County, J.L. Frost of Brown County and Joseph Hiestand of Highland County introduced a bill that lowered the population requirement for a community college from 100,000 to 70,000, which was the start of a plan to establish a community college that focused on “vocational-technical training” to serve the three-county area.

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Johnny Edwards made an appearance at the Hillsboro Armory for a hobby show held by Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop 171.

In sports, the Whiteoak Hornets took an even bigger lead in the Highland County Basketball League with a 76-65 victory over Fairfield. The Hornets improved to 7-0 while second-place Lynchburg was at 5-2.

Smith’s Farm Market, located at S.R. 124 east of Hillsboro, advertised multiple items like 3 pounds of salt fish for $1.15 and 3 pounds of hamburger for $1.

This week in 1990, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported on Hillsboro City Council’s budget appropriations, which totaled more than $9 million.

The Hillsboro Chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) announced that 1989-90 National President Donnell Brown planned to visit the area.

The lunch menu at Lynchburg-Clay High School for the upcoming week was advertised and included lunches like sausage gravy over biscuits, buttered corn, a cookie, fruit and milk on Thursday and a pizza burger, tater tots, tossed salad, apple crisps and milk on Friday.

In sports, Hillsboro, the No 9-ranked team in the state, started its game against Eastern Brown slowly but pulled away in the end ti improved to 10-0 on the season.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Back to the Future II” with show times on Saturday through Monday at 7:45 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. and “The Little Mermaid” with show times on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday through Monday at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro advertised multiple items like a 17-ounce bottle of Hunt’s Ketchup for 99 cents and a 32-ounce Better Valu pancake mix for 88 cents.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that the Ohio Department of Education ruled that before the beginning of the next school year, Fairfield Local Schools would be required to make a wellness policy and plan to combat child obesity.

Hillsboro City Council considered the passage of a resolution that would promote the construction of about 40 units of low-income housing inside the city.

Students at Greenfield Middle School attended the HI-Y Model United Nations Assembly at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley, West Virginia, where the students discussed world issues.

In sports, the Hillsboro defeated the Miami Trace at Southern State Community College’s Patriot Center, 63-56, which put the Indians record at 8-1 on the season.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple movies, including “Glory Road” with show times on Friday through Saturday at 12:10 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday at 12:10 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m.; and Monday through Thursday at 4:25 p.m. and 6:55 p.m.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years