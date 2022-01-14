Hello. Happy 2022! I don’t know about all of you, but I want some easy baking recipes. I came across this one that Patricia Nichols had, and I am thinking I have all these apples left over from FFA fruit, which was delicious by the way.

I ordered from several of the FFA students so here I am with lots of apples. One Bowl apple cake, yes, that’s for me. I made this cake and it is delicious. It’s a great breakfast cake and, of course, any time of the day cake.

I can eat cake anytime and especially anything with apples and cinnamon. You will love this cake.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Include a story about the recipe and a picture, if you like.

I am looking forward to hearing from you, Have a great week.

One Bowl Apple Cake

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups sugar

2 (heaping) teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 cup oil

6 medium Gala, Fuji, or Honey Crisp apples

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the eggs, sugar, cinnamon and oil. Peel and slice the apples and add them to the mixture in the bowl (coating as you go to keep the apples from turning brown).

Mix together the baking soda and flour and add them to the ingredients in the bowl. Mix well (best with a fork) until all the flour is absorbed by the wet ingredients. Pour the mixture into a one greased 9-inch by 13-inch pan or two 9-inch round pans. Bake for approximately 55 minutes.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.