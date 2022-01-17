Plastilene officially coming to WCH

A new company, Plastilene, officially announced its coming to Washington C.H. and bringing along modern ideas with it.

The Sustainable Food Packaging Innovation Center will be located at the Rocktenn building, 1010 Mead St. It will be a $47 million facility and will create 58 new jobs and $3.8 million in new payroll, according to a release.

According to www.en.grupoplastilene.com, “The Plastilene group is made up of highly qualified and humane personnel that works in line with the following criteria: innovation and continuous improvement, in an environment of respect, following impeccable, ethical principles.

“We extrude plastic resin and offer the best and most varied portfolio of integrated solutions to our clients, displaying our commitment to the environment and society,” the news release said.

The incoming Washington C.H. location will be the first the company will have in the United States. Currently, the company operates in Colombia, Guatemala, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Puerto Rico, amongst others, according to the website.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen addressed the topic of the company and shared a press release pertaining to the incoming plant.

“We are very pleased (it) will be locating in the Industrial Park and establishing not only a production facility, but a research and development facility,” said Denen. “That is something we are incredibly proud of, and we welcome Plastilene.”

The press release, located on the Food Industry Executive website, explains Plastilene plans for the local business to “be a research and development center with a focus on the development of recyclable food packaging that will help food producers reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact.”

It further explains, “The Plastilene Group is a global leader in the development and production of high-quality, responsible packaging for a variety of foods, beverages, pharmaceutical products, medical devices, home and personal care products and more.

“The Sustainable Food Packaging Innovation Center will focus on the development and high-volume commercialization of game-changing recyclable food packaging. The research will seek to increase circularity, capture after-use material value, reduce leakage into natural streams, reduce fossil feedstock usage, and enhance sustainable economics, carbon footprint reduction and performance targets for multiple Ohio and national food industry companies,” explains the press release.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.