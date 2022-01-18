Body found during fire battle

A reported burglary that led to the discovery of a fire that led to the discovery of a body is being investigated by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that shortly before 8 p.m. Monday it received a report of a burglary in progress at 7549 S.R. 28, Frankfort, where upon arrival deputies found the residence on fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to extinguish the fire and in the process of battling the blaze, firefighters found a body inside the residence, the news release said.

The body was turned over to the Ross County Coroner’s Office for identification and an autopsy, according to the news release.

“Detectives from my office are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office with this investigation,” Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr. said, according to the news release. “The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they are available.”

A message left Tuesday afternoon at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information was not immediately returned.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District received a call for mutual aid from the Concord Township Fire Department in Frankfort at 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Branden Jackman. He said the structure where the body was found was a single wide trailer.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Fire-caution-tape.jpg

Paint Creek provided mutual aid