Local HAM club offering license tests

The Highland Amateur Radio Association will conduct a Federal Communications Commission approved test session for obtaining an amateur radio license on Saturday, Feb 19.

According to HARA Vice President Tom Mongold, Jr., the test will take place at the Highland County Emergency Management Agency Office, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro, and will start at 9 a.m. Tests for all three amateur radio license classes will be given.

Mongold said the popularity of obtaining an amateur radio license has been increasing for the past several years and, therefore, demand for testing opportunities has risen. As a result pre-registration for this test session is necessary. Those wishing to test will need to provide an FCC issued FRN. Mongold may be contacted at 937-272-4207 for information about how to obtain the FRN and the website address to pre-register. Questions regarding HARA’s license testing program and any health and safety related questions may also be directed to him.

Presently, there are no fees to hold an amateur radio license or to take a test through the Highland ARA’s Volunteer Examination Program.

The Highland Amateur Radio Association is an organization of more than 125 Highland County individuals who have an interest in amateur radio communications and electronics. General information about the hobby and service and how to obtain a license can be located on the American Radio Relay League website at www.arrl.org. Information about the local club can be obtained on the Highland ARA Facebook page at highlandara@gmail.com or by contacting club information officer John Levo at 937-393-4951.

Information for this story was provided by John Levo.