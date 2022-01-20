HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 16

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 8000 block of Buckley Road reported being scammed out of $1,500 on social media.

Deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance in the 6500 block of Robin Hood Lane. After investigation, it was determined that the incident was all verbal and the parties involved separated.

Jan. 17

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7000 block of Stephen Road advised his girlfriend had left the residence walking after a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the female was located and no charges were filed. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.

Jan. 18

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint from a resident in the 7000 block of Gibler Road.

Jan. 19

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 11000 block of Dundee Drive advised a vehicle had been vandalized.

A trailer was reported stolen from the 12000 block of Centerfield Road.

Curtis Tolliver, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.