HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Jan. 16
INCIDENTS
A resident of the 8000 block of Buckley Road reported being scammed out of $1,500 on social media.
Deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance in the 6500 block of Robin Hood Lane. After investigation, it was determined that the incident was all verbal and the parties involved separated.
Jan. 17
INCIDENT
A resident of the 7000 block of Stephen Road advised his girlfriend had left the residence walking after a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the female was located and no charges were filed. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.
Jan. 18
INCIDENT
A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint from a resident in the 7000 block of Gibler Road.
Jan. 19
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A resident of the 11000 block of Dundee Drive advised a vehicle had been vandalized.
A trailer was reported stolen from the 12000 block of Centerfield Road.
Curtis Tolliver, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.