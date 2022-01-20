Fire claims Frankfort woman

The person who apparently perished Monday in a Ross County fire has been identified as a Frankfort woman.

Ross County Coroner Benjamin Trotter said in a news release that Chelsea Rae Josephine Cooper, 30, died in the fire at 7549 S.R. 28 Frankfort.

Trotter said the investigation into the cause and manner of Cooper’s death remains under investigation, but that no injuries, other than those caused by the fire, were found during the autopsy.

He said no other information was available Friday.

Law enforcement originally responded to what the Ross County Sheriff’s Office said was a report of a burglary in progress it received shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at the 7549 S.R. 28 address. However, upon arrival at the residence officers found the structure was on fire. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene, and in the process of battling the blaze they found a body inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The body was turned over to the Ross County Coroner’s Office for identification and an autopsy, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“Detectives from my office are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office with this investigation,” Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr. said, according to the news release. “The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they are available.”

Calls left with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information have never been returned.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District received a call for mutual aid at the fire scene from the Concord Township Fire Department in Frankfort at 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Branden Jackman. He said the structure where Cooper’s body was found was a single-wide trailer.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Paint-Creek-fire-logo.jpg

Coroner says no sign of injuries other than those caused by fire