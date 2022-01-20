New barbershop in Greenfield

Earlier this month the village of Greenfield welcomed Legends Barbershop during a business grand opening and this week the official ribbon-cutting was held with the village and Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

This year begins owner Neil Decker’s third year as a barber, and opening his own shop in his hometown is important to him. Decker has been in Greenfield since he was an infant, and Greenfield is home. And now that he has a family of his own, he said he knows that Greenfield is where he wants his kids to grow up. The shop is also something he hopes one of his sons will become a part of some day.

“Helping, supporting and volunteering in the community is something I have enjoyed doing for years,” Decker said, “and now that I have a business here locally, I feel it can only help to continue contributing to all of us in this small town.”

Surrounded by his family as well as representatives of Greenfield, Highland County and the state, Decker talked about he and his dad transforming the building, about the potential of the big lot surrounding the building, and how he might offer it up for some community enjoyment in the warmer months. He also talked about the decision to make his shop appointment-only. That’s because he wants to be able to give his customers absolute one-on-one attention and not leave them waiting.

Legends Barbershop offers everything from basic haircuts and beard trims to things like ear and nose waxing, straight razor head and face shaves, beard straightening, head and neck massages, and full face exfoliating and massage. Decker also offers a service called the GOAT package that includes all the listed services bundled into a one-hour session.

“I want to be able to provide for all my customers,” he said. “If I have a customer that just wants an even buzz cut all over and to be out in 10 minutes, I’ve got it covered. If you want the treatments they offer in the big cities, I’ve got you covered. I want to provide for each customer and their specific requests.”

The shop, located at 606 N. Washington St., is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. Legends Barbershop is by appointment only. That can be done through the Booksy app. Once there, search Neil@Legends Barbershop. You’ll be able to choose from all the days and times he has available. People also are welcome to stop in and make an appointment face-to-face, and if Decker happens to be free when you do, he’ll get you in the chair. People can also reach out through the Legends Barbershop Facebook page or Instagram page, the.legends_barbershop.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Legends Barbershop is located at 606 N. Washington St. in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Barber-pic-1.jpg Legends Barbershop is located at 606 N. Washington St. in Greenfield. Courtesy photo Neil Decker, owner of Legends Barbershop (and holding the giant scissors), is pictured during Tuesday’ ribbon-cutting. The three little ones holding the ribbon are sons Krew, Kix and Kope. Also pictured (l-r) are Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler, Susan Howland with the village of Greenfield, Bruce Decker, Dana Daugherty with Southern Hills Community Bank, Anessa Decker, city manager Todd Wilkin, council members Eric Borsini and Phil Clyburn, and Bryn Stepp with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s office. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Barber-pic-2.jpg Neil Decker, owner of Legends Barbershop (and holding the giant scissors), is pictured during Tuesday’ ribbon-cutting. The three little ones holding the ribbon are sons Krew, Kix and Kope. Also pictured (l-r) are Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler, Susan Howland with the village of Greenfield, Bruce Decker, Dana Daugherty with Southern Hills Community Bank, Anessa Decker, city manager Todd Wilkin, council members Eric Borsini and Phil Clyburn, and Bryn Stepp with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s office. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Decker says opening own shop in hometown is important