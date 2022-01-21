Satanism ‘alive’, Blake Shelton in town, war effort

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1942, The News-Herald reported that merchants in the Retail Merchants Association asked customers to help in conserving wrapping paper, paper sacks and other similar items after the government called people to conserve paper.

The Elks Lodge in Hillsboro helped the local hospital by donating a modern delivery table.

The Hillsboro Armory held a bingo party to help the yearly countrywide drive to raise money to combat infantile paralysis. Tickets for the party were 50 cents.

Warren Johnson, a Hillsboro High School student and member of the Future Farmers of America, won the district public speaking contest held by the Lebanon Production Association. Warren’s prize was a free three-day trip to the annual meeting of the Farm Credit Administration in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hillsboro Junk and Auto Parts, located on North West Street, advertised that waste materials were needed for the war effort and that the country needed scrap iron, metals and paper for bullets and other items.

This week in 1966, The Press-Gazette reported on Gabriel Beckman, a resident of Hillsboro on North High Street, and his sphere-shaped rock collection, which totaled more than 1,000 rocks.

A school bus driver and the driver’s nephew suffered burns on their legs because a water hose line broke from a heater and sprayed hot water on them. Other bus riders went to the Highland District Hospital later that day for a check-up but were released nothing serious was found.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers purchased around 9,000 acres of land in Paint Township and Madison Township that was planned for the Paint Creek Reservoir.

Ohio Bell announced that it planned to spend $100,000 in Hillsboro in 1966 for planned expansion and modernization.

Plans for the post office in Hillsboro to be expanded were announced, specifically that the parcel post would start delivering on Wednesday.

In sports, the Highland County Basketball League was tied up thanks to a 94-74 win by the Whiteoak Hornets over the Fairfield Lions. The game left both teams’ record at 4-1 with each having a win over the other.

Model Dry Cleaners, located at 108 E. Main St., advertised the week’s specials, which were cotton sweater dry cleaning for 49 cents and cashmere and bulky sweater dry cleaning for 59 cents.

This week in 1991, The Press-Gazette reported that local law enforcement officials stated that satanism was “alive” in Highland County, but that no crimes had been directly linked with it. Officials said some signs included mutilated animals, pentagram graffiti and use of the numbers 666.

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center was selected for “Today’s Life-Style” with Homemaker Schools, which was the 1991 on-stage production from the Wisconsin-based Homemakers Schools, Inc. The productions were done in just 300 locations in the 48 contiguous states.

Fifth Third Bank gave a $1,000 donation to the Highland County Community Action Organization to “assist in their endeavor to secure new buildings for the agency.”

In sports, the Fairfield Lady Lions team upset the Hillsboro, 44-42, thanks to an 18-point game from junior Kristen Meier, which gave Fairfield just its second win of the season.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Home Alone,” which was being shown on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised pork chops for $1.99 per pound and chicken breasts for $1.29 per pound.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported on the Festival of Bell’s announcement that Blake Shelton, Josh Gracin and Adam Tucket would be the musical guests for the year’s version of the event.

Ohio Gov. Bob Taft announced that $77.8 million in Homeland Security grants would be used to build on state and local efforts to protect Ohio residents from terror, and that Highland County would receive $100,354.

The Lynchburg-Clay Boosters announced plans for the first “300 Club Dinner” which helped raise money for the construction of a sports complex at the new school.

Attorney General Jim Petro awarded Highland County Sheriff Ronald Ward $11,160 for the 2004-05 school year to be used to “pay up to half of the specially trained DARE officers’ salaries.”

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs basketball team defeated the Washington Court House team by a score of 53-37, which pushed their record to 10-3 for tops in the Southern Hills League.

An Arby’s advertisement said that people could get five of its famous roast beef sandwiches for $5.95.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years