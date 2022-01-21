New year, new fun at library

The Hillsboro Library has announced its many recurring programs and activities scheduled for 2022.

“Nowadays, libraries are community centers,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “Our focus is to offer a variety of clubs and experiences for patrons of all ages. Libraries are about forming connections — with the community and with each other.”

Davidson said the library has added a new teen club to its roster.

“The Teen Anime Club is for kids who want to discuss anime and meet fellow fans,” she said. “Our very first meeting is all about ‘My Hero Academia.’ We will be taking a quiz to see which quirk from the show we would have, and then we’ll draw ourselves as an MHA-style superhero.”

Davidson added that anime-themed snacks will be provided.

She also said that teens must preregister for the club. A permission form from a parent or guardian is required for participation.

Davidson further described the library’s many other clubs and activities. Designed for both teens and adults are the craft-ernoons and trivia nights, each taking place every other Tuesday.

Adult patrons can join the library’s BYO-Book Club, Comic Book Club, Anime Club, and Write-Away Club.

“Another one of our most popular programs are our bi-weekly Paint Nights,” Davidson said. “These are designed for adults and require preregistration. Patrons have made some really beautiful paintings in these classes.”

In addition, the children’s department offers story time for its youngest patrons, as well as Lego Club and Evening Story time for school-age kids.

“We’ve also recently joined TikTok,” Davidson added. “We’re looking forward to sharing fun videos and interacting with patrons in this new way.”

To find the library on TikTok, search “highlandcountylibraries.”

For more information on these clubs and programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search “Highland County District Libraries of Ohio” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

Information for this story was provided by Sarah Davidson.

