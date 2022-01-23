One-car crash claims Hillsboro man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post, is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash Friday that claimed the life of a Hillsboro man.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on S.R. 770, three-tenths of a mile south of mile post No. 55 in Scott Township, Adams County.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Ford Explorer operated by David A. Rhoads, 54, of Hillsboro, was traveling southeast on S.R. 770. Rhoads failed to negotiate a left curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to the state patrol.

Rhoads was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital via helicopter and later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is considered to be a factor, the state patrol said.

Units assisting on scene included Adams County Emergency Medical Services and the Scott Township Fire Department.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_OSP-patch-1.jpg