County seeing about 100 new COVID cases a day

Highland County schools saw 94 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 10-16, according to the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Health’s documentation on how each school in the county is faring with virus during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Jan. 3-9 when the schools saw 68 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Jan. 10-16:

* Bright Local Schools had 15 new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 69 total student cases and 15 total staff cases this school year.

* Fairfield Local Schools had six new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 74 total student cases and 22 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools had no new student or staff cases. It has had 207 total student cases and 45 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had 16 new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 23 total student cases and four total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City Schools had 32 new student cases and four new staff cases. It has had 186 total student cases and 44 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had seven new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 64 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had four new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had nine total student cases and two total staff cases so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

The Highland County Health Department announced on its Facebook page that it will host two walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine clinics at the Highland County Health Department’s office at 1487 N. High Street, Suite 400, in Hillsboro. The health department said the clinic would offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the first, second and booster doses. The clinics will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland County is currently seeing 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 231 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Monday.

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 3,051.4 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 2,154.8 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period and ranks the county 10th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 39.66 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard which was last updated on Monday. The state average for starting vaccines is 61.09 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 56.06 percent, while the Highland County average is 36.28 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 6,785 third doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, 2021, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

Highland Co. ranked 10th in state for highest case rates