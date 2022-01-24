Roades is collecting signatures

Highland County native Brad Roades has announced that he will be collecting the necessary petition signatures to run for the position of county commissioner.

Roades is seeking to fill the vacancy of outgoing commissioner Jeff Duncan, whose term will expire at the end of 2022. Duncan has announced that he will not seek re-election.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, and while tenure doesn’t necessarily make one an expert, it inspires passion for the region and a longing to ensure prosperity for future generations,” Roades said in discussing what he hopes to contribute to the county’s leadership team. “I want to make sure that my kids and their kids recognize this place as a community where one can create a good life for themselves. If given the opportunity, I would be honored to join our existing leaders to work toward this end.”

Born and raised in Highland County, Roades is a graduate of Hillsboro High School and holds a bachelor’s of science degree in horticulture from The Ohio State University College of Agriculture. In his early professional years, he worked with his father, a longtime mason and builder, and later gravitated to entrepreneurship, creating Landscapes and Outer Spaces.

“It has been through my work that I’ve had the opportunity not only meet people across the county, but also develop a deep-rooted appreciation for the land and unique character of this region,” Roades said.

With years of experience in customer service, Roades suggested that his patience and approachability are two characteristics that would serve the community well.

“Through years of helping clients bring ideas for their home or business to life, I have grown to appreciate that good ideas emerge through listening, being innovative, and sharing in their excitement,” he said. “These are skills that I believe would be particularly important for a community leader.”

Along with his wife, Nicole, Brad has two children, Jack and Katy Jo, as well as what he said is a fur-friend/duck hunting partner, Rupert.

Plans to run for county commissioner