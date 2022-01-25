HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 20-24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Candice Willey, 26, of Hillsboro, was cited for marked lanes.

Blaine Vickers, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for right of way.

Jessica Brown, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

James Matticks, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Kristen West, 37, of Piketon, was cited for failure to reinstate, fictitious tags and failure to file for registration.

Joshua Moore, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

A resident of the 500 block of North West Street reported a theft.

A business in the 1200 block of North High Street reported a theft.