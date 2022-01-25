Highland County seeks poll workers

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that with Jan. 25 being designated as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, it is actively seeking poll workers.

Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested in becoming a poll worker for the May 5, 2022 primary election. Training dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30p.m. and 5-8:30p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.

Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.

Submitted by David Tolliver, Highland County Board of Elections.