GEVSD could be heard globally

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District hopes to be presenting in Colorado at this year’s Visible Learning Conference in July.

The school board learned about it during a presentation from Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm and assistant principal Lindsay McNeal.

One of the things Schumm talked about is the district’s Visible Learning Plan, which was implemented last school year with learner dispositions and clarity in teaching and learning. Upon those foundations the plan builds this year with students learning how to give, receive and use feedback in their learning process.

A goal of the multi-year Visible Learning Plan is that every student is able to articulate what they are learning, self-assess their learning, and have a clear understanding of the purpose of their learning. The initiative is based on the worldwide, years-long research of professor John Hattie, and the implementation of the program has been to create a strong learning culture across all grade levels.

McNeal talked about the actual proposal for the summer conference. She said what they have submitted is an administrator panel session geared toward educators new to visible learning, a format that will enable the district to share its journey so far and the progress made.

McNeal said educators from all over the world attend the Visible Learning Conference, which this year is actually going to be in-person versus last year’s virtual event. “Celebrities” in the education world like Hattie will also be there, she said.

Other proposals from within the district are also being submitted for consideration, McNeal said, and they hope to hear in the coming weeks that Greenfield will be presenting at the conference.

Schumm introduced school counselor Maggie Dobson, who talked about things she has going on at the school.

One of those is a Kindness Project, geared toward helping students and staff alike be more mindful about being kind. There are trees outside each classroom on which acts of kindness, etched on heart-shaped leaves, are affixed, effectively showing kindness growing as more leaves are added for acts of kindness performed.

Dobson talked about weekly meetings with staff, sort of a check-in to talk about their needs for support and mental wellness.

In other business, the board recognized Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee winners Lila Chamblin, Audrey Chamblin and Madi Knowles, who placed first, second and third, respectively.

District treasurer Joe Smith, in his report, talked about the state’s new formula regarding how school districts are funded. The notable points of his report were how the state has broken the foundation formula into different categories, and that the state will only be compensating for students educated on a district’s premises. Anyone interested in learning more about how the district is funded may contact the treasurer’s office by calling the central office number at 937-981-2152 and following the prompts.

Consent agenda items approved by the board included the resignation of cafeteria worker Heather Smith, who superintendent Quincey Gray said had been an excellent employee. Gray said Smith was moving on to other endeavors.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Martha Baldridge, aide/monitor; Brittany Massie, aide/monitor; Drew Hamilton, girls head track coach; Ethan Hurtt, girls track assistant coach; David Weaks, junior high track coach; and certified substitutes Stephen Warnock, Johnathan Gill, Chantel Landrum and William Wright.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session next at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Greenfield Middle School gymnasium.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm is pictured speaking to the school board during its regular meeting Monday. Also pictured in the background are assistant principal Lindsay McNeal (left) and school counselor Maggie Dobson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Schumm-1.24.22.jpg Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm is pictured speaking to the school board during its regular meeting Monday. Also pictured in the background are assistant principal Lindsay McNeal (left) and school counselor Maggie Dobson. Photo by Angela Shepherd

