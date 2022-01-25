Everetts planning to run for county commissioner

Donita Everetts, a Hillsboro resident and retired Hillsboro City Schools teacher, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

She is the daughter of Donnie and Evelyn Everetts, and retired from teaching after 31 years of service. She also taught in the Bright Local School District and Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

In addition to the Hillsboro City Schools, her education includes time at Southern State Community College, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Wilmington College, and earning a master’s degree from Wright State University for teacher leading.

Everetts said Highland County has always been her home and that the people of the county have helped make her the person she is today.

”As a 1980 graduate from Hillsboro High School, the teachers from this district played a major part,” Everetts said in a news release. “As a lifetime member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ, there have been numerous people that have contributed to (me) as a young girl and adult. Girl Scout leaders and 4-H leaders from several areas in the county have also been an important influence.

“As a young teacher in the Greenfield district, a resident of Greenfield and teacher for the school mentored (me) and was a great help during (my) early career in education. A farmer from Mowrystown taught (me) methods to help raise livestock more efficiently.”

She said she has always been one to give back to her community and that after her time as a 4-H participant, she wanted to help youth in the county have the same opportunities she had been afforded through 4-H. She recently completed her 40th year as an advisor of a county 4-H club.

“During the past 40 years, I have had students from all five school districts in my club at one point. I feel this helps me understand the county as a whole,” Everetts said. “I just want to give back to the county I love. I feel serving as Highland County commissioner will give me the opportunity to serve all corners of the county. Since I have retired, I will be able to give my full attention to the job of serving my fellow citizens of this great county.

”I hope in some small way I am able to pay back what the people of this county have given me.”

Current commissioner Jeff Duncan recently announced that he will not seek re-election. His second four-year term expires at the end of 2002.

“I also wish to congratulate Jeff Duncan on a job well done while he served as our Highland County commissioner,” Everetts said. “He served our county well; and if elected, I hope to follow his example of leadership.”

Hopes to pay back what has been given to her