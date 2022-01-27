HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 24

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint in the 11000 block of Hull Road.

A resident of the 2400 block of S.R. 138 advised a neighbor drove a vehicle in their yard causing damage.

Jan. 25

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Highland Hills Drive after a complaint of damage to a vehicle.

A resident of the 5000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported being a victim of fraud.

Jan. 26

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 5900 block of Cherry Drive. Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the parties had left the residence. No charges were filed.